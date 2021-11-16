Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at National Bankshares

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Yellow Pages to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

Shares of Yellow Pages stock opened at C$14.41 on Monday. Yellow Pages has a fifty-two week low of C$11.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$399.30 million and a P/E ratio of 8.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.