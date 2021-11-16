YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Stock Position Boosted by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in YETI were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of YETI by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of YETI by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 5.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YETI. Raymond James boosted their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,099,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $2,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,118 shares of company stock worth $5,307,460 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YETI opened at $102.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.61. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.80 and a one year high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.92.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

