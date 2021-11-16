Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Price Hits $0.42 on Top Exchanges (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 28.4% against the dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000698 BTC on popular exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00069140 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00071614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00094153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,521.15 or 1.00095199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,265.27 or 0.07054284 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

