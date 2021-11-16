Yield Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $64,445.00 (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded 8% lower against the dollar. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $64,445.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00049281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.44 or 0.00219075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010479 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

