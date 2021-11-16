Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs Sells 1,411 Shares

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE YUM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.78. 4,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,481. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.64 and its 200-day moving average is $123.91. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $135.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $801,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 65,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after buying an additional 24,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.85.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

