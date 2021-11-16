Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs Sells 1,411 Shares

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NYSE YUM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.78. 4,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,481. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.64 and its 200-day moving average is $123.91. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $135.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.
Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $801,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 65,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after buying an additional 24,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.85.
About Yum! Brands
Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.
