Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $392.02 Million

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to report $392.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $385.40 million and the highest is $403.06 million. ICF International reported sales of $434.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $394.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.81 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

ICFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

ICFI traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.22. 78,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,941. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.89. ICF International has a 1 year low of $71.03 and a 1 year high of $107.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 14,091.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

