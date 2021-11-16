Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.64. Plantronics reported earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $419.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Plantronics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, COO Warren Schlichting bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $57,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Guido Jouret sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $76,518.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:POLY opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. Plantronics has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

