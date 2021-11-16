Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to Announce $5.33 EPS

Analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to report earnings of $5.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.93. Willis Towers Watson Public posted earnings per share of $5.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year earnings of $13.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $13.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.82 to $14.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WLTW shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.72. The company had a trading volume of 794,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,484. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $197.63 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLTW. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

