Zacks: Analysts Expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will announce $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.15. Ameris Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABCB. Raymond James increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.74. 7,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,641. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.64. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 10.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,825,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,643 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,749,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,349 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 47,565.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 860,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,636,000 after purchasing an additional 858,556 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,693,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,915,000 after purchasing an additional 668,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,969,000 after purchasing an additional 573,698 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

