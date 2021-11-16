Zacks: Analysts Expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.52. Business First Bancshares reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 25.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BFST. Raymond James raised Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

BFST traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $27.87. 29,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,322. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $568.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.90. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

In other news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 4,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $107,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Business First Bancshares (BFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.