Zacks: Analysts Expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.84. Ducommun posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ducommun.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $163.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DCO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $50.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average of $52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $41.35 and a 12 month high of $65.40.

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $76,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 15,364.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 108,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 107,550 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ducommun (DCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.