Zacks: Analysts Expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). GDS reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GDS.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. HSBC reduced their price objective on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GDS from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.07. 30,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.79 and a beta of 0.98. GDS has a twelve month low of $49.16 and a twelve month high of $116.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 84.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of GDS in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of GDS in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GDS in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 69.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GDS (GDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.