Zacks: Analysts Expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Griffon reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Griffon will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.02 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Griffon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,364,000 after buying an additional 80,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Griffon by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,407,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $138,597,000 after buying an additional 138,958 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Griffon by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,288,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,666,000 after buying an additional 252,144 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Griffon by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,915,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,056,000 after buying an additional 202,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Griffon by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,262,000 after buying an additional 298,752 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GFF stock traded down $4.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.49. 14,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.89. Griffon has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

