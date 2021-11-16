Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.23). Ardmore Shipping reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 234,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.99. 701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,729. The stock has a market cap of $132.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $5.43.

Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

