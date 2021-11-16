Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the lowest is $1.33. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings of $2.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $10.73 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flagstar Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $48.71 on Tuesday. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 566,001 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,924,000 after acquiring an additional 18,121 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,876,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 43,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,054,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,928,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

