Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to Announce $1.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. FTI Consulting posted earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $6.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FTI Consulting.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,262,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,164,000 after buying an additional 1,357,778 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,800,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,225,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,334,000 after buying an additional 39,684 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,110,000 after buying an additional 137,088 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 973,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,950,000 after buying an additional 113,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCN traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.01. 5,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,177. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $149.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.10 and a 200-day moving average of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.40.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FTI Consulting (FCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.