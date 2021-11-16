Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to Post $0.84 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to report earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.83. IHS Markit posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded up $3.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.71. 160,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432,750. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.02. The firm has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.02 and a beta of 0.99. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $83.26 and a 1-year high of $131.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 10.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in IHS Markit by 3.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 4.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 2.9% in the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

