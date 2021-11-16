Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $760.33 Million

Analysts expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to post $760.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $760.30 million and the highest is $760.36 million. MKS Instruments posted sales of $660.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year sales of $2.95 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.20.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $167.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,069. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $128.00 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 100.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

