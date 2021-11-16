Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) will report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. The Liberty SiriusXM Group posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 129.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.22 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,302,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,346,000 after purchasing an additional 424,167 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,084,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,637,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,901,000 after purchasing an additional 324,044 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,804,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,594,000 after purchasing an additional 37,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,769,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,855,000 after purchasing an additional 153,882 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSXMK traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,539. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $55.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.94. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.52 and a beta of 1.23.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.