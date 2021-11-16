Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Wolverine World Wide posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 95.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WWW shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

NYSE WWW opened at $33.94 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average of $34.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.71%.

In related news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $81,431.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,961 shares of company stock worth $147,185 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,573,000 after acquiring an additional 380,264 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,800,000 after buying an additional 616,196 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,884,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,675,000 after buying an additional 20,280 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,002,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,598,000 after buying an additional 394,189 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,083,000 after buying an additional 102,283 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

