Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.17). Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.49). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 382.91% and a negative net margin of 267.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XERS. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,236,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 178,932 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 47,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,980,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after buying an additional 234,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

XERS traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.38. 7,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,010. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $158.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.76.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

