Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $638.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) to announce $638.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $641.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $636.00 million. Atlassian posted sales of $501.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $433.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 123.96 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $187.71 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $410.57 and a 200 day moving average of $322.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 2.5% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 3.8% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 2.5% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 5.7% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

