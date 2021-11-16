Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.18. Ecovyst posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ecovyst.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.77 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ECVT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecovyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at $68,543,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at $44,839,000. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at $33,709,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at $21,312,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $14,865,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECVT stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $12.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,856. Ecovyst has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

