Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) to Hold

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of CTHR traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $3.16. 206,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTHR. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 196.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.