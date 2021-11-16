Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Holley (NYSE:HLLY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOLLEY INC is a designer, marketer, and manufacturer of products for car and truck enthusiasts. HOLLEY INC, formerly known as Empower Ltd., is based in BOWLING GREEN, Ky. “

Get Holley alerts:

HLLY has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Holley from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on Holley in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on Holley in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Holley in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Holley in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.75 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.54.

Shares of HLLY opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66. Holley has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $13.54.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Holley will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Holley during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Holley during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Holley during the third quarter valued at $182,000. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in Holley during the third quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Holley during the third quarter valued at $298,000. 65.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Holley

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

Read More: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holley (HLLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.