Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexco Resource Corp. is a precious metals exploration company with a silver focus and a growing environmental services business. The Company conducts mineral exploration in Canada, primarily in Yukon, and performs reclamation and remediation services at mine sites using its rights to certain patents and the expertise acquired by its officers. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Alexco Resource from $3.90 to $3.70 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alexco Resource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Alexco Resource stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. Alexco Resource has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 49.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Alexco Resource will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXU. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,971,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,035 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 33,101 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,527,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after purchasing an additional 722,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

