Zacks Investment Research Lowers Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.14.

Black Knight stock opened at $76.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $68.60 and a 1 year high of $95.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.88.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Black Knight will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 14,000 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 413.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Black Knight by 276.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

