Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) to Sell

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ecovyst Inc. businesses include Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. Ecovyst Inc., formerly known as PQ Group Holdings Inc., is based in MALVERN, Pa. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecovyst has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Shares of NYSE:ECVT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.72. The company had a trading volume of 254,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.82. Ecovyst has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Ecovyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecovyst will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECVT. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,543,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,839,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,709,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,312,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,865,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

