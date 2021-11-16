Zacks Investment Research Lowers Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Embraer’s third-quarter bottom line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company continues to witness a modest demand for E-jets. As of Sep 30, 2021, its E-Jets E2 had 159 orders in backlog. The company holds a strong solvency position, at least over the short run. Its main ongoing project in the Commercial Aviation business unit is the development of the E175-E2. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the extended tariff on the import of steel and aluminum might impact the growth prospects of Embraer. Per IATA’s latest report, the investment appetite for new aircraft is likely to remain subdued as the global demand for air travel is unlikely to recover to pre-crisis levels before 2024. This in turn might keep the stock’s Commercial Aviation business under pressure in the near term.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on ERJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Embraer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, October 8th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.87.

NYSE ERJ opened at $16.79 on Friday. Embraer has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.03.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2004.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Embraer will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in Embraer by 178.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 28,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,411 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Embraer by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Embraer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. Jetstream Capital LLC acquired a new position in Embraer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,440,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Embraer by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 38.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

