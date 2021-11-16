Zacks Investment Research Lowers Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Investcorp Credit Management BDC alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ICMB. TheStreet downgraded Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James downgraded Investcorp Credit Management BDC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

NASDAQ ICMB opened at $5.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.75. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $81.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.71 and a beta of 2.41.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is presently -428.57%.

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 399,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $2,503,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 18.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 41.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.