Zacks Investment Research Lowers TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) to Sell

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELA Bio Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company. It is focused on the designing, developing and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company offers a portfolio of advanced reinforced tissue matrices. TELA Bio Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ TELA traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a current ratio of 9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.66. TELA Bio has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 121.27% and a negative return on equity of 77.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELA Bio will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 13,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $163,064.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 23,350 shares of company stock worth $290,965. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 401,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 159,530 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 440,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 75,465 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 242.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 43,237 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $564,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

