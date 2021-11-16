Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $87.00 target price on the software’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

ALTR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.43.

ALTR opened at $78.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -977.13 and a beta of 1.51. Altair Engineering has a twelve month low of $48.28 and a twelve month high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.96 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 23,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $1,675,934.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,598 shares of company stock worth $30,136,502. 25.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 14.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,842 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,604 shares of the software’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 77.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 47,100 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,400,385 shares of the software’s stock valued at $87,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

