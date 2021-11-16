Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) to Buy

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Shares of ASRT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 594,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,179. The company has a market capitalization of $70.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.58. Assertio has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 34.57% and a negative net margin of 28.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Assertio will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Assertio by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 589,866 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Assertio by 1,193.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 637,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 587,783 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assertio during the 2nd quarter worth $395,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Assertio by 520.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 217,042 shares during the period. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its position in Assertio by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 781,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 166,824 shares during the period. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

