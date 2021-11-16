Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CAI International (NYSE:CAI) to Strong-Buy

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $64.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. is one of the world’s leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies. Intermodal freight containers are large, standardized steel boxes, which CAI leases primarily to international steamship companies, and are used to transport cargo by a number of means, including ship, truck and rail. A portion of the container fleet is owned by CAI with the balance being owned by third parties on whose behalf CAI manages the containers. Accordingly, CAI operates its business through two segments: container leasing and container fleet management. Through its international network of offices and agents CAI also has developed an active after-market program for containers retired from the international shipping fleet. “

Shares of CAI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.97. 145,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.45. CAI International has a twelve month low of $29.71 and a twelve month high of $56.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.26.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.85. CAI International had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 39.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CAI International will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAI. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CAI International by 10.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CAI International during the first quarter worth about $833,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CAI International by 419.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 94,708 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CAI International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CAI International by 241.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 27,072 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

