Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stake Decreased by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,855 shares of company stock valued at $5,197,888 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $590.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $333.06 and a 1-year high of $614.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $547.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.13.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZBRA. Stephens boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.71.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.