Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00.

ZVIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zevia PBC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zevia PBC has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.56.

Shares of NYSE ZVIA opened at $9.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65. Zevia PBC has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.76). Research analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

