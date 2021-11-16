ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to post earnings of $9.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. On average, analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to post $31 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.58. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $62.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,437.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 129,650 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 20.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.