ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Hits $0.0642

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0642 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 68.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $102.18 million and $13,595.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00068053 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00071117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00092840 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,630.34 or 1.00072440 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4,230.45 or 0.06982502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars.

