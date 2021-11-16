Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Position Raised by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 50.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,301,000 after buying an additional 23,593 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 74.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,983,000 after buying an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $587,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $131.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.15 and a 52 week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

