Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $711.89 Million

Equities analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report $711.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $697.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $727.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported sales of $723.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.65.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.84. 27,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.46.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $99,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $61,852,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $58,780,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3,708.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,447,000 after acquiring an additional 604,890 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 93.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,052,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,548,000 after acquiring an additional 507,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 208.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 599,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,097,000 after acquiring an additional 405,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

