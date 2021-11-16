Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. Zumiez reported earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZUMZ. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zumiez by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,536 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $143,873,000 after acquiring an additional 23,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,513 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after acquiring an additional 62,344 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,751,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,648,000 after acquiring an additional 498,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,975 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,629,000 after acquiring an additional 83,942 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,592,000 after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,867. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.64. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $32.64 and a twelve month high of $52.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.73.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

