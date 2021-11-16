Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis. The company’s product portfolio includes Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights and Zuora Collect. Its platform offers Zuora Central. Zuora, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Zuora from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Craig Hallum started coverage on Zuora in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Zuora from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $22.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.28 and a beta of 2.19. Zuora has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $84,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $157,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,545,532 over the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Zuora by 735.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

