Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Upgraded to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ZURVY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zurich Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of ZURVY opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.08. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $45.33.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

