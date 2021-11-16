Zurn Water Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

NYSE ZWS opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. Zurn Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $38.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Get Zurn Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.32. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zurn Water Solutions will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Troutman sold 34,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $1,280,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Chirag Dua sold 15,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $544,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 960,700 shares of company stock worth $34,652,123. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZWS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Zurn Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.