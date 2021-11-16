Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates which are in clinical trial stage include ZYN002 and ZYN001 synthetic transdermal cannabinoid therapeutics for indications including refractory epilepsy, Fragile X syndrome, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania. “

ZYNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group reissued a positive rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.35.

ZYNE stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.29. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $9.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 773,343 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1,635.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 366,074 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,514,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 704.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 307,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 268,880 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 962,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 241,045 shares during the period. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

