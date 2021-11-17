$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. HealthStream reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $64.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in HealthStream by 7.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,634,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 83.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 16.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 2,088.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,603,000 after buying an additional 495,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $838.92 million, a PE ratio of 115.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.96. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $31.11.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

