-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. EZCORP reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.56 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EZCORP.

EZPW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

EZPW opened at $7.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $437.24 million, a P/E ratio of -26.90, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EZCORP has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $6.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 60,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in EZCORP by 85.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 67,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in EZCORP by 93.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 67,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

