$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.09. Sensus Healthcare reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

SRTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 121,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,059. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $91.89 million, a PE ratio of -271.50 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the period. 12.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

