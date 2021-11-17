$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) will announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter.

HTHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

HTHT stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Huazhu Group has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.64 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

