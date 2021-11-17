-$0.17 EPS Expected for Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). Smart Sand reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 440%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Smart Sand.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 35.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

SND opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57. Smart Sand has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $4.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 78,178 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smart Sand (SND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.